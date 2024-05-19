Sam Thompson on Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino and who he would sell

Ardent Chelsea fan Sam Thompson has spoken in-depth about the Blues ahead of the final game of the Premier League season, giving his thoughts on Chelsea's season, if Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the job and players he would sell.

Thompson is a lifelong Chelsea fan - the Blues sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of their final game at home to Bournemouth on May 19 with a chance to finish as high as fifth and cement a spot playing European football next season.

Speaking about Chelsea's season, Thompson said: "To be honest with you, I've been bitterly disappointed by the majority of it - obviously I think we've hit a bit of a turning point recently but does that mean I'm going to forget the past six months of the season? Probably not.

"I feel like Pochettino should probably given another season because we keep chopping and changing things and I just think let him build an ethos.

"I don't think he'll ever be the manager to get us to where we need to go but I think he's a manager to get the building blocks for a world class coach, a winning coach to come in because he's very Spurs is Pochettino.

"When you look at Cole Palmer, the touch, the finesse of his foot on the ball is fascinating for me - I look at Mudryk and see his ability to be world class but I question if he has the brain for it, the mentality.

"Enzo has world class potential, I look at him and know that when he touches that ball, he's unbelievable - Caicedo is an unbelievable number eight, he's not a defensive midfielder."

Thompson also shared what business he would do in terms of moving players on.

"I'm maybe a little bit of a snobby Chelsea fan but I was supporting the club during the Ranieri days, loving Zola and Wise as much as anyone, but Abramovich came in and we had so much success," he said.

"I feel like now I look at players and if you don't have the potential to be world class, I don't want you.

"I think we've got a few players we need to sell - we've got about 30 right wingers.

"I would sell Madueke personally - I know that's wild because he's obviously had an alright end to the season but I reckon if we're talking about profit and sustainability, I don't think he's ever going to be world class.

"I think you let Michael Olise get sold to whoever he's going to be sold to and get them (Crystal Palace) to buy Madueke for £40m.

"We could make a bit of profit on that one and you've still already got right wingers.

"I'd probably sell Ben Chilwell - I have no time for injury prone players, I just don't have time for it. I'd buy another left-back, a cheap, young one.

"If we could sell both Sterling and Lukaku to Saudi Arabia, that would be an absolute steal.

"This sounds terrible because he's played really well recently but I'd get rid of Chalobah - he's homegrown, we can make a bit of money on him, but I don't think he'll ever be world class - he's better than Disasi, that was money terribly spent."

