Sam Thompson speaks out on Zara McDermott engagement rumours

Sam Thompson has doused rumours that he is planning to propose to long-time girlfriend Zara McDermott.

OK! Magazine reported a source told the publication Thompson "is keen to propose" and the couple is even "torn" about where they would like the wedding to take place with Ibiza reportedly being a keen option.

But speaking to indy100, Thompson cooled any talk of that, saying there is no need to rush it and that he already knows he's going to spend the rest of his life with her.

He spoke to indy100 as part of a recent project with Flora Plant celebrating the weird and wonderful habits we have, with more on that coming soon.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the BRIT Awards in March 2024 Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

Thompson said: "We're not there yet, well we are there of course we are, but there's so much time to get married.

"We don't need to rush it - we're so busy in the best possible way, we're so lucky with how things are going.

"We're each other's champions and it's just so nice.

"I would never feel the need to get married because I know I'm going to spend the rest of my life with her anyway.

"She's just my person, I know I'm going to spend the rest of my life with her.

"It's amazing, I'm so glad I've found someone I love so much."

Former Made In Chelsea star Thompson and former Love Island star McDermott went public with their romance around five years ago and now live together in west London.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking