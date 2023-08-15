Sandro Tonali arrived as one of Newcastle’s major signings this summer, and it looks like he’s adapting to the British way of doing things pretty quickly.

In fact, the midfielder looks to have cemented his status as a bit of a fan favourite already after putting in a fantastic debut performance and then reserving a table in a local Wetherspoons.

The 23-year-old was spotted down the pub with a reservation, and it looks like he was celebrating his first Newcastle game in Saturday's 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa at the boozer.

An image, shared by fan page NUFC Gallowgate on Twitter, shows a table booked at a ‘Spoons under the name “Tonali”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A second picture shows the midfielder posing for a picture with a fan in a Newcastle shirt.

It’s not taken long, but he’s clearly already established himself as a cult hero.

Tonali impressed during his first game in black and white, scoring inside the first six minutes and putting in a strong performance throughout.

The Italian international arrived for a fee believed to be in the region of £60 million from AC Milan in the summer, becoming the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Alexander Isak also scored two goals in the game on Saturday (August 12) with Callum Wilson and debutant Harvey Barnes also adding their names to the scoresheet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.