All Elite Wrestling star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has responded to 'concerning' messages sent to her in reply to a picture she posted of herself when she was a teenager.

The British wrestler, who comes from a family of wrestlers, began her career when she was just 13 years old, competing for her family's company in Norwich, England.

Saraya, full name Saraya Bevis, who is now 30, shared a throwback picture of herself from 18 years ago of her first ever wrestling promo picture when she was still technically a child.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While many fans were pleased to see such an early picture of the first-ever NXT women's champion she unfortunately received some rather unsavoury and disturbing comments about her appearance, mostly from accounts that appear to belong to grown men, which we won't be republishing here for obvious reasons.

In response, Saraya wrote: "A lot of concerning replies to 13-year-old me."

This is hardly the first time that Saraya has had to speak out about in regards to comments made about her appearance and personal life.

In 2017, several sex tapes featuring her were leaked online, causing her to develop 'stress-induced anorexia' as a result.

In December 2017 she was forced into early retirement due to a neck injury but has since returned to action in All Elite Wrestling, who she signed for in September 2022.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.