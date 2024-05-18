18 of the best memes about Scottie Scheffler getting arrested

Golf's world number one Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police for reportedly attempting to get around the traffic jam caused by the accident and into the Valhalla golf course in Louisville, Kentucky hours before competing in the PGA championship.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, said on air: “Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car. Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car. He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

The start of play in the second round of the US PGA Championship was delayed following an accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Scheffler was attempting to get to the course to prepare for his round when he was detained.

A mugshot of Scheffler was later released by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, which later showed he had been released after an hour and 12 minutes.

The bizarre incident has captured the internet's imagination, turning Scheffler and his misdemeanours into an instant meme.





Rory driving past Scottie Scheffler this morning pic.twitter.com/dVhDBDpN4p

— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler’s entrance on the first tee pic.twitter.com/NurcqLuPTe

— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler returning to the PGA Championship after making bail pic.twitter.com/XriYOKMA9w

— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler when he gets to the clubhouse at Valhalla pic.twitter.com/zYOemWFHWv

— Joe Pop (@JoePops_) May 17, 2024









Louisville Police Chief to the officer that arrested Scottie Scheffler this morning and created a media shit storm pic.twitter.com/LuMrIjZVYI

— Armel (@Armelgeddon) May 17, 2024









I've obtained footage of Scottie Scheffler getting arrested pic.twitter.com/STHjMgTF8U

— JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler going from jail to the first tee: pic.twitter.com/PsJaoWnyro

— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler and the gang just minutes before his tee time at Valhalla pic.twitter.com/GV0jyBsfye

— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler trying to make his tee time pic.twitter.com/ggPPqljjya

— Matt (@MattBerry05) May 17, 2024









The only way to keep Scottie Scheffler from winning a major championship. pic.twitter.com/tgyXF3hAil

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 17, 2024





Who made this Scottie Scheffler video? 💀 pic.twitter.com/12HyUjDoTM

— Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) May 17, 2024









That Louisville police officer learning who Scottie Scheffler is pic.twitter.com/T3fmelca9v

— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) May 17, 2024









“Dad, what happened in your first tournament after I was born?”



Scottie Scheffler: pic.twitter.com/edLIb5dQd4

— Nighthawk (@KrikorianB15) May 17, 2024









Live look in at the police rushing Scottie Scheffler back to Valhalla to make his tee time. pic.twitter.com/TthLrQxffl

— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) May 17, 2024









Enjoy this clip of Scottie Scheffler walking on to Valhalla with Many Men playing in the background. pic.twitter.com/Wpt9EtapQJ

— Harrison (@Harrison954_) May 17, 2024









Scottie Scheffler current POV: pic.twitter.com/GkbntonO9h

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2024









Adam Sandler and the Happy Gilmore 2 writers watching the Scottie Scheffler situation unfold: pic.twitter.com/gFd5ym8Bcj

— Dylan Chappine (@dylanchappine) May 17, 2024









Scheffler has described his arrest on the way to the US PGA Championship in Valhalla on Friday morning as “a big misunderstanding” following “a very chaotic situation”.

Additional reporting from PA.

