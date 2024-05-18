Sport
golf

18 of the best memes about Scottie Scheffler getting arrested

Scottie Scheffler's Detainment Impacts 2024 PGA Championship
SportsGrid / VideoElephant

Golf's world number one Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police for reportedly attempting to get around the traffic jam caused by the accident and into the Valhalla golf course in Louisville, Kentucky hours before competing in the PGA championship.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, said on air: “Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car. Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car. He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

The start of play in the second round of the US PGA Championship was delayed following an accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Scheffler was attempting to get to the course to prepare for his round when he was detained.

A mugshot of Scheffler was later released by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, which later showed he had been released after an hour and 12 minutes.

The bizarre incident has captured the internet's imagination, turning Scheffler and his misdemeanours into an instant meme.





































Scheffler has described his arrest on the way to the US PGA Championship in Valhalla on Friday morning as “a big misunderstanding” following “a very chaotic situation”.

Additional reporting from PA.

