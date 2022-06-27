Professional American tennis player Serena Williams had a confident response to being asked about her draw at Wimbledon.

The famous grass-court tennis tournament begins today and Williams is making her return after a year out.

Ahead of her first game in the women’s singles against French player Harmony Tan, Williams has made her confidence levels clear.

Responding to a reporter at a pre-tournament press conference, Williams was asked about getting a “comfortable” draw and whether she would have preferred a more challenging game to get back into the tournament.

William replied: “Every match is hard. Every match. You can’t underestimate anyone or any match or any day. And anyone could have been drawn to me.”

Her confident comment drew laughter from the press room and she has also been praised online after the clip was posted on social media.

Author Benjamin Dean tweeted the clip which has been viewed more than 685,000 times and liked by more than 15,000 Twitter users.

Journalist Louis Staples replied: “I love how much she hates press conferences lol. queen of iconic clapbacks.”

Another person wrote: “Why do y’all continue to play with Serena like she hasn’t reached GOAT status 10 times over?”

Someone else suggested: “The reporter must have forgotten who he was talking to..... “

“I love Serena. I've watched this clip over 10 times,” another fan said.



