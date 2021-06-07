This footage of Simone Biles in extreme slow motion is astonishing

A video of the highly decorated US gymnast Simone Biles performing backflips and other aerial trickery in extreme slow motion has gone viral.

The moves in the physics-defying clip came from Biles’ routine at the recent U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Twitter user Timothy Burke created the clip using specialised computer processes. Slowed down to such an extent, it shows just how much strength and skill is used by the 24-year-old gymnast.

The video has received 4.1 million views since it was posted on 5th June and, like a similar video Burke posted in 2019 that has now been viewed 9.5 million times, people are baffled by the technique involved.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and by this footage, captioned “Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion”, it’s easy to see why.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Don’t wanna start any arguments, but we might be witnessing the best athlete any of us have ever seen. My goodness.”

Another said: “She could literally jump into a basketball hoop feet first.”

A GIF that jokingly shows Biles backflipping into space was circulated as one person joked: “So this gif of Simone Biles flying isn’t as far fetched as I thought.”

People (including an actual trained physicist) were in awe of the gymnast’s technique and couldn’t seem to grasp quite how she does it.

Someone asked: “How is that even humanly possible?” while another person said: “This has to be on the shortlist for top physical accomplishments by humans.”