Finnish skier Remi Lindholm suffered a nightmare injury while competing in the Winter Olympics.

The Olympian’s penis reportedly “froze” during the Men's 50km Cross-Country Skiing event.

Although the course was shortened to 30km due to strong winds and adverse conditions, that didn’t seem to help Lindholm, who spent just under an hour and 16 minutes on the course.

According to the New York Post, Lindholm told Finnish media: “You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished … it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

The 24-year-old suffered a similar injury before, when he left November's Ruka World Cup with a frozen “saint”, The Sun reports.

He told Finnish news outlet IL: "It was [worse this time]. Pretty unbearable pain."

Despite a heat bag coming to the rescue after the race, he has expressed concern about his ability to have kids in the future.

