Snoop Dogg ‘cannot wait’ to make first visit to Swansea for football match

US rapper Snoop Dogg has said he “cannot wait” to make his first visit to Swansea City’s home ground for their Championship match against Preston North End.

The 54-year-old musician, who is currently in Italy for the Winter Olympics, will be jetting to the Welsh city later this month to attend a football match at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Last July, The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper joined the likes of US TV host and author Martha Stewart and Croatian footballer Luka Modric and became a part-owner of the Championship club.

The football club have announced that Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, will be in the stands cheering on his team on February 24.

Swansea City also said the rapper will “appear pitchside before the game to lead supporters in a pre-match fan display” and visit areas of the local community.

Snoop Dogg told the club’s website: “I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea City.

“From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights.

Snoop Dogg has tried his hand at curling at the Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

“When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The rapper hit headlines last week at the Winter Olympics, where he is an honorary coach for Team USA as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, when he asked British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds for a photo.

Snoop Dogg, known for hits like Gin & Juice, has had a successful three-decade music career, having topped the UK charts and received 16 Grammy nominations.