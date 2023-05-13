Fulham troll Rishi Sunak after relegating Southampton from Premier League

Prime minister Rishi Sunak saw his team Southampton relegated from the Premier League on Saturday afternoon following a 2-0 defeat at home at the hands of Fulham.

Sunak was in attendance at St Mary's to see the Saints slide out of the division following goals by Carlos Vinicius and Alexsandar Mitrovic to compound a miserable season for the south coast side.

However, Sunak saw himself catching strays from the Fulham Twitter account who took a pop at the leader of the Conservative party with a reference to one of the West London club's most famous supporters.

Sharing a picture of Sunak in the stands, Fulham wrote: "Sorry, the only Prime Minister we recognise is Hugh Grant."

For the uninitiated, Grant is a massive Fulham fan and famously played the UK prime minister in the 2003 movie Love Actually.

We doubt this will put Sunak in a good mood after seeing his side drop out of the top flight after 11 years in the Premier League.

After all, Sunak is such a big Southampton fan that back in August 2022, he didn't even know who his side's next game was against.

Whether he will be keeping tabs on Southampton's games in the Championship next season remains to be seen.

