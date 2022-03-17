The England team for the international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast has been announced by Gareth Southgate, and people on social media have a few things to say about it.

The biggest talking point is the absence of Marcus Rashford, with the Manchester United forward dropped from the squad.

Speaking about Rashford, Southgate said: “He's in the same position as everybody else. If they're in the squad or not, they have to play well over the next period towards the end of this season and the beginning of next season.

“It's a difficult time for him, he’s clearly not at his best. We know a lot about Marcus anyway, we know what he can bring to us and hopefully he can rediscover that form we know he’s capable of.”

The three goalkeepers picked are Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope.

Rashford has been dropped from the squad Paul Ellis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The defenders selected are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones and Ben White.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse are all included.

Forwards Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Raheem Sterling have also been picked.

Fans are also voicing their opinions on the selection of Harry Maguire, who despite putting in strong appearances for England during the Euros last summer has struggled in recent weeks at club level.

The absence of Jadon Sancho and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen are also some of the biggest points of contention on social media – here are some of the most vocal reactions.

Where’s Rashford?

Maguire’s selection and Sancho’s absence raised a few eyebrows

The decision to leave out Bowen was criticised by some

