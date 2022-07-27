England pulled off a huge win in the Women’s Euros on Wednesday to reach the final of the competition in a massive night for the sport – but not everyone was happy.

Sarina Wiegman’s side put four goals past Sweden in front of a capacity crowd at Bramall Lane in Sheffield to secure a first major tournament final place since 2009.

Sweden were obviously left disappointed by the result, and as it turned out they had a few people from other countries in their midst too.

Sky Sports were interviewing supporters ahead of the game when they found a crowd of fans in Sweden colours enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.

The presenter went up to one man wearing yellow, draped in a Sweden flag, with the Swedish kit painted on his cheek.

Only, he wasn't Swedish at all.

When he was asked his thoughts on the match, he surprised everybody by answering in a thick Scottish accent.



"I think it'll be a very tough match but I think Sweden will win 1-0 or 2-1,” he said, sounding like the least Scandinavian man of all time.

Taken aback, the presenter said: "That's not a Swedish accent!".

Laughing, the ‘Swedish’ fan replied: "No, a little bit north of the border. I couldn’t support England, could I.”

In the end, his support couldn't get his adopted country over the line, and they suffered a hammering at the hands of the Lionesses.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby secured their spot at Wembley on Sunday.