Thierry Henry trolled live on air by CBS pundit in heated exchange

CBS Sports coverage of the UEFA Champions League is infamous for creating iconic moments with its panel of Kate Scott (formerly Abdo), Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards getting themselves into all sorts of situations.

Europe's top football competition returned on September 17 for the new season and CBS coverage has already thrown up some huge talking points, including Henry being trolled by a fellow pundit.

Mike Grella is a 37-year-old former American, Leeds United and Brentford forward who also played at New York Red Bulls soon after Henry retired.

Grella joined the club following a successful loan spell and to Henry's annoyance, Grella joked he "replaced him".

It all stemmed from Henry asking Grella if the MLS has better American players now or when they played.

"I said it so many times, I played in the MLS, I thought the American base players in the MLS are better than the American base players now," said Henry.

Richards tried to interject to give Grella time to consider his answer but Henry was insistent Grella should answer the question.

"Who are the best players in the MLS now?" Henry asked again.

And Grella trolled Henry which really riled the Frenchman.

"I know you played in MLS, I replaced you, remember?" he quipped.

The studio was sent into meltdown as Carragher and Richards were left in disbelief, Scott quietly put her hands to her face and Henry shouted back multiple times: "Don't go there."

Carragher got up out of his seat, said "I'm off, I'm off, let's go" and grabbed Richards off set too.

"You didn't replace me," Henry continued as Grella ducked off camera. "You won't win that argument, don't go there."

Carragher heckled: "Mike, I think that's the end of your CBS career."

"I don't think it was going anywhere anyway Jamie," Grella responded quickly.

Henry then asked: "I'm asking you a simple question, don't move, I said to you, who are the best players in the MLS now? Are they American?"

"The top players, no they're in Europe," Grella responded.

During the response, Carragher and Richards hilariously snuck quietly back into their seats with Scott and the studio crew left in fits of laughter.

The exchange between Henry and Grella continued before Grella eventually agreed American players in the MLS were better than they are now.

"That's it! Simple," Henry concluded.

It's good to have the Champions League and CBS back.

