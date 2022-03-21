Tom Brady has asked for a crypto trader to help out a fan who paid a six-figure sum for his "last touchdown" ball to donate a Bitcoin to the charity of choice of a fan.

The 44-year-old shocked the world when he announced his retirement last month - and shocked everyone again when out of the blue he announced he was un-retiring.

However, the comeback wasn't exactly music to the ears of one fan who paid a whopping $518,000 for the football thrown at a playoff game in January which was originally the NFL legend's last touchdown pass of Brady's impressive 22-year career, just a day before Brady announced he wasn't retiring after all.

Of course, when Brady shared the news he was going to play in the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once more, the value of the football tanked.



The football has been valued to be worth just four per cent of what the buyer paid for at only around $20,000, according to the Daily Mail.

In an Instagram post to his 11.7m followers, Brady posted a funny clip of him in action on the football field from Tampa Bay’s January 23 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with football edited and replaced with a Bitcoin logo as he called on digital trader FTX for help in the post.

"Hey @ftx_official …could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?!" he posted as the caption along with a crying laughing emoji.

The post has since received more than 308,032 likes and thousands of comments from people noting how the man probably just wants his money back and pointing out even with a charity donation, the mystery buyer will still be $518,000 down.

One person wrote: "Donate it to him what you mean a charity he is the charity lol."

"Lmao the charity of me if I bought that ball. Got me down 500k for nothing," another person said.

Someone else added: "I bet the guy would appreciate you buying the ball from him a lot more."

"How about you do the right thing and promise that person you give them your actual last TD ball since you decided to un-retire 40 days after hanging up the cleats. It’s not that guys fault that you couldn’t make up your mind on retirement," a fourth person commented.

While others noted if the buyer could fork out $518,000 for a football, they are probably financially comfortable and don't need money from the football player.

One person said: "I mean the type of dude who spends $500k on a football… guy is probably loaded."

"Anyone buying a 600,000 dollar football probably is fine with some charity considering how much they already probably make," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "No it’s not Tom Brady’s fault the guy was stupid enough to buy a football for that kind of money. Who spends that kind of money on a football..."

"The guy spent half a mil on the ball I don’t think he needs the money," a fourth person commented.

