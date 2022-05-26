Tom Brady loves golf almost as much as he loves American football, and he posted a video this week which got a lot of people talking.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star uploaded a clip of himself out on the course which appeared to show him getting the rarest of all things – a hole in one.

The 44-year-old was filmed with a group of buddies celebrating wildly after he looked for all the world to have hit a one-in-a-million shot.

A sweeping camera shot followed his ball as it made its way onto the green, before bouncing perfectly and dropping in.

So everyone was happy for Brady after seeing the clip, and everyone moved on with their day, right?

Nope. This is the internet in 2022, and a lot of people were quick to argue about the validity of the footage.

While many were full of praise (including the official PGA account, which wrote “You sir are built entirely different”) many straight out refused to believe the clip was real.

“Bro that’s video shopped,” one commented.

Another said: “No one thinks this is real right…?”

“The ball is edited when it hits the green. To much pace to just stop in the hole like that,” one more said.

They might have every reason to argue, too. Not only is Brady selling his merchandise in a link under the viral post, which might alert a few cynics, but Brady isn’t exactly a stranger to editing videos on his Instagram in the past either.

These clips of him throwing a football and ‘making a putt’ might put a few doubts in people's minds.

While Brady didn’t disclose whether the ball actually went in or not, he did reveal that the shot wasn’t actually a hole in one at all.

The video was actually filmed in the middle of the fairway on a par-4, which would make it his second shot on the hole.

Speaking on The Match, Brady confirmed as much by saying: "It's not a hole-in-one, because it wasn't really a par 3. We were in the middle of the fairway on a par 4, and I would have had to play the whole round for it to be a real hole-in-one.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot, that's for sure, but it wasn't a hole-in-one unfortunately. I can't claim that."

