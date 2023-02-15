Tom Brady has spoken about the infamous Super Bowl halftime show from 2004, saying that it was “a good thing” that Janet Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The singer’s breast was briefly exposed during her performance with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII in arguably the most famous half-time show in the history of the competition.

Jackson and Timberlake later apologised for the incident, which was dubbed “nipplegate” and saw the FCC receive more than half a million complaints. Timberlake’s apology was also the first time that the term “wardrobe malfunction” came into common usage.

Now, Brady has argued that it was a positive for the sport as it got more eyes on the NFL.

The legendary quarterback was playing for the New England Patriots in 2004 and said that the incident was “probably a good thing”.

Did the infamous incident work out to be a good thing for the NFL? Getty Images

The 45-year-old spoke to Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast about the moment he found out what happened during the performance.

“I didn’t see much… Even I remember when we beat Carolina… We came off the field and that was when we had the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson,” he said.

“[The media was] asking me about that. I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They said, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game.”

Discussing the impact of the incident on the sport, he said: “I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.”

He added: “Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so, who knows?”

It comes after Brady announced his retirement for the second and final time, ending a record-breaking career at the very top of the game.

Since then, people think he’s been throwing shade at his former partner after sharing a cryptic post on Valentine's Day saying 'love is not a transaction' - just four months after his split with Gisele Bundchen was finalized.

