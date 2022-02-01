Tom Brady has finally confirmed his retirement from the NFL after days of speculation – but there’s one very major snub in his thank you post to fans which people immediately noticed.

The legendary footballer, 44, recently said he was still considering his options after reports of his retirement were initially denied.

However, Brady has now announced he will not be returning for a 23rd season in the league.

The quarterback thanked plenty of people in a series of messages posted on social media – however, there wasn’t a single mention of the New England Patriots, which he spent the first 20 years of his career with.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after rumours of an acrimonious exit from the Patriots, and despite thanking his Buccaneers teammates, there were no kind words for his former team.

Writing in a statement online, he said: “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Brady added: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

The lack of mention for the Patriots didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

Brady holds a record seven Super Bowl wins, including six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers in 2021.

He also holds the NFL record for career passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (84,250).

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.