Tom Brady is officially back, and everybody in the world of sport is excited to see him return just two months after announcing his retirement.

Well, almost everybody.

The day before the 44-year-old confirmed he was returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an unlucky punter paid more than £397,000 [$518,000] for the ball that would have been the last touchdown pass of his career.

The ball was thrown by Brady during the fourth quarter of their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. It was then thrown into the crowd by receiver Mike Evans.

The item then found its way to auction and while it’s still a great piece of memorabilia, it’s now incredibly unlikely that it’ll be the final touchdown ball thrown by Brady – and therefore, it’s not worth close to the fee paid over the weekend.

As far as timing goes, this is about as unlucky as it gets.

Brady announced in February that he would step down from play after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

Tom Brady previously announced he was retiring at the age of 44 Getty

Yet on Sunday, he tweeted: “These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. Let’s f***ing go.”

It comes after video emerged of a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United’s game against Spurs on Saturday, in which Mr Brady appeared to dodge answering Mr Ronaldo’s question: “You’re finished, right?”

Turns out, he very much isn’t.

