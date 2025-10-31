While Paris Fury has spent years at the centre of one of sport's most famous families, she’s proving she’s got the power of a heavyweight in her own right, too.

She’s a mother to seven children, whom she shares with husband, Tyson, and runs a busy household between filming for their ongoing Netflix docu-series and following the boxing champ around the world.

But now she’s taking on a new challenge: stepping into her own and becoming the face of new wellness brand, Eternal Collagen.

Their new supplement drink, which claims to contain 15,000MG of hydrolysed marine collagen, brands itself as "the most powerful on the market currently available", and Paris says her involvement marks a new chapter in the Fury family dynamic - with her at the forefront.

“Tyson is really proud of me, which feels real strange, and I’m thinking ‘oh, I haven’t had a baby’,” she jokes, in a conversation with indy100.

“The rest of my family is really supportive and giving me big props - it’s really nice. It’s a good feeling.”

She adds why the timing was right: “My youngest child is now two [years old], and he's just started nursery. It's just the perfect time in my life to do something for me that I enjoy and that I actually want to work on.”

Having married Tyson at 19, they’ve since gone on to have seven children: Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Prince Rico Paris.

The family’s high-profile status in the sporting world, and now in reality TV, means Paris is now at the helm of ensuring her children - particularly her daughters - grow up in an empowering environment.

“I want to teach them to smile with confidence”, she tells us. “Learn to love you for you - don’t look at other people and want to be them.

“I don’t want my girls to grow up and look at pictures of this person or that person and want to be anybody else.

“My mum always said to me ‘put your best foot forward and keep going’, and I think it’s about feeling good inside and outside.”

That being said, she doesn’t mess around when it comes to parenting, and says that while Tyson has a more laid-back approach to the kids, she’s the one putting her foot down.

“I’m the shouter, I’m the punisher”, she jokes.

“I’m the one who tells them ‘no, you did wrong’, whereas Tyson would say ‘they did wrong, that’s down to them, they know what to do.”

She adds: “I would be the one to try and enforce the rules and say ‘no, you’re grounded!’

“If you weren’t loud in my house, you wouldn’t be heard.”

As for one parenting rule she swears by: “For the younger kids, I swear by bedtime. Not only for them but for us as parents, too.

“You’re on the clock all day, from the moment the kids come home from school, I’m on my feet, making dinner, washing them, dressing them, doing other household chores, washing dishes, bath bedtime.”

It's not a challenge for the week, but for Paris, looking out for herself is central to staying grounded through the chaos - and her love for self-care is what led her to her new role as brand ambassador for Eternal Collagen.

"I like to appear tidy to the world, so not even if I'm wearing sweats or a tracksuit, I like to brush my hair, or put a little bit of makeup on - not loads - just two minutes, bronzer, blusher, bit of lip gloss, mascara, and then out the door.

"That's what I like to do for myself - and I instantly feel good. If I look in the mirror and see somebody looking back who looks good, then I feel good."





Getty

She notes: "I'm also very into looking after my health; I've always been one for vitamins and looking after yourself inside as well as out.

"I've been taking collagen for a few months now and I've thrown out all of my old vitamins", she boasts of the concoction, which claims to contain Vitamin D, echinacea, and B12, which Paris claims she was previously "having injections for".

"I think looking after yourself is the only way you can look after your family", the 35-year-old says.

"I also like a little bit of exercise, whether it's a walk or a trip to the gym. I think that makes you feel really good."

Whether you've watched At Home With The Furys on Netflix, seen Paris pop up alongside her family at a boxing match, or posting for her two million Instagram followers, there's one thing that always radiates from her: Confidence. And while she's married to a big personality, she says it's always been part of who she is.

"I was shy when I was younger, but I was confident in my ability", Paris reflects.

"Even from a young age, I went to college to learn beauty therapy, and I was one of the top in the class because I knew I could be; I knew that I could pass the test, I knew I could study hard, and I knew I could work well.

"When I meet people in new situations, I feel like I can adapt to that situation because my mum always told me 'nobody's better than you, but nobody's below you' - so when I walk into a room full of people I don't feel intimidated."

Netflix

She continues: "I don't take people's opinions unless it's family or friends.

"If I go online, I've never been one to take note of negative comments, but I have to remind my kids of it now because social media is such a big presence in young people's lives, and you are going to get hate.

"That stranger's opinion doesn't matter if it's negative; it's pointless.

"If my mum said 'Paris you hair doesn't look good that colour, it doesn't suit you', I'd be like 'you know what, maybe it doesn't' - but if I get hate comments saying 'your hair's terrible, you look ugly, you look old' or whatever it is - I don't involve my head in that, and I think that's something to pass onto your kids as well."

Most recently, the Furys' eldest daughter, Venezuela, announced her engagement, and while Paris says there are no immediate wedding plans (the 16-year-old is said to be "enjoying the moment"), she's reflecting on her own wedding to Tyson.

The couple first got married in 2008 before renewing their vows in a New York ceremony in 2013. Then, this summer, they whisked their entire brood to the South of France for a third family-oriented celebration of their love.

"I think with me and Tyson, we have been together from being such a young age, and we know deep down that in good times and bad times, we've got each other's backs", she says.

"I will support him in any situation; he will support me, and I think that we're very lucky to have that. We're always going to make it work."

