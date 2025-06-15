Tyson Fury swears live on ITV while giving England Soccer Aid team pre-game talk

Dermot O’Leary offered a “profuse apology” to ITV viewers as heavyweight champion Tyson Fury swore live on air while giving the England Soccer Aid 2025 team a pre-match talk.

And Hollywood star Julia Roberts made an appearance at Old Trafford, chatting to former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney at the annual fundraising match, which sees an England team take on Soccer Aid World XI FC to raise money for aid organisation Unicef.

Fury, who joined the charity football match as a manager for England, gave an impassioned speech in the locker rooms prior to the game starting.

England coach Tyson Fury (right) and World XI’s Tony Bellew ahead of Soccer Aid for Unicef 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

He said: “Let them know how good we are. We are England. We are f****** Spartans. We are Spartans.”

Presenters Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary apologised afterwards, with Scott saying: “What can I say about Tyson Fury? We do apologise for the swearing, but it is Tyson Fury, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

O’Leary added: “We do profusely apologise.”

Pretty Woman-star Roberts was seen taking photographs at Old Trafford, smiling next to the former England striker Wayne Rooney, who, minutes into the game, scored the first goal for England.

Among the England team line-up alongside Rooney were former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Olympic gold-medallist Sir Mo Farah.

England player Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

Last of Us star Bella Ramsey also joined this year’s England team along with comedian Paddy McGuinness, former Manchester United player Gary Neville and singer Tom Grennan.

Last year, the match ended with a 6-3 win for England, with the Three Lions taking home the win for the first time in six years.

Soccer Aid was co-founded in 2006 by Robbie Williams to raise money for the children’s aid organisation Unicef.

Since the fundraising match was first founded nearly two decades ago, it has raised more than £106 million.