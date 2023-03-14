Tyson Fury accidentally calls out Simon Cowell in hilarious Instagram fail

Always double-check your posts before you set them live.

Professional boxer Tyson Fury made a blunder when posting an Instagram Story where he aggressively called out rival Oleksandr Usyk, Simon Jordan, and all his “haters.”

“Usyk, you gappy-teeth, ugly, bug-eyes, rabbit, cat, ugly piece of s*** you are getting knocked the f*** out,” Fury, 34, said.

Fury is slated to fight Usyk in April.

“And for all the haters out there as well, a massive f*** you.”

Fury was on the receiving end of criticism after his fight with Usyk was delayed. Many felt the boxer was unprepared to fight the Ukrainian fighter.

One of those who criticised Fury was Jordan, so of course, Fury called him out.

He added, “Simon Jordan, you’re a little b****.”

Jordan said the “whole world” was going to turn against Fury for his latest delay.

However, Usyk accidentally tagged Simon Cowell instead of Jordan.

In his Instagram Story, Fury said he ‘couldn’t wait’ for the fight, suggesting that he was completely prepared to fight Usyk.

“I’m in the best shape of me life. I’m f***ing ready to rock and roll. I wish it was this weekend,” Fury said.

While Fury may be in the best physical shape of his life, many mocked him for accidentally tagging Cowel.





During a TalkSports show, Jordan responded to Fury’s blunder saying, “he’s a wally, isn’t he?”

“Never mind Gypsy King, he's the gormless king, he tagged Simon Cowell. He's feeble-minded sometimes.”

