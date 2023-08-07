Expectations were high for the United States Women’s National Team before the World Cup this year, but things hardly went as planned for them.

The side, which is the most successful in Women’s international history, struggled to make it out of the group stages before crashing out to Sweden in the Round of 16.

It’s a surprise result considering the talent in the side and their legacy in the competition – and it’s certainly not the outcome that Netflix were hoping for.

The streaming platform has been following the side behind the scenes as they attempted to retain the trophy they won back in 2019 and 2015.

Despite the USA being knocked out before the semi-finals for the first time ever, the series is still expected to be aired.

The show is said to feature the likes of USA players Alyssa Thompson, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

The USA were defending champions going into this year's tournament Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Rapinoe has been an icon of the Women’s game for years now, but she was one of the players to miss crucial penalties in the shootout against Sweden alongside Sophia Smith and Kelly O'Hara.

Football fans will still be expected to watch the series, which is set to follow a similar format to the sports documentary series Break Point, Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The series will still air, but football fans are jokingly asking just how long the series will be after the US team were dumped out far earlier than expected.

One social media user cheekily referred to the doc as a “mini-series”.

“They’re out in the last 16 so this can be an Instagram reel now,” another wrote.

One more said: “Netflix will go to any length to cancel a show early.”





























