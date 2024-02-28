Tributes paid as wrestling star 'Virgil' Mike Jones dies

Wrestling fans have been paying tribute to Michael 'Virgil' Jones, who has died aged 61.

The former WWE superstar spent eight years in the promotion, which included a run as Ted DiBiase’s personal assistant.

He also spent four years in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) too.

It was reported in 2022 he had two strokes and was then diagnosed with dementia and colon cancer.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Virgil with medical costs to make it through the recent Winter months; a target of $400 was set and more than $4,500 was raised in total.

Anyone that donated $25 or more was given a signed picture.

A Facebook post from referee Mark Charles III said: "My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more.

"Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital and I ask that you pray for him and for his family.

"May his memory be eternal!"

