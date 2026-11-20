Wayne Rooney has been the biggest talking point on I'm A Celebrity this year, but real fans will know he's been good value for years away from the football pitch.

Of course, he's known as one of England's greatest ever footballers, and viewers are seeing a different side to him now in the jungle.

However, we'll always remember him as one of our favourite Twitter users of all time.

It's true that Rooney isn’t very active on social media, but he’s brought us some absolute gems over the years - and it’s fair to say social media is not his forte.

From emotional posts about Whitney Houston to tweets sent in error that were meant to be text messages, these are the greatest Rooney tweets of all time in all their glory.

Tweeting about his comedy hero

Rooney is a huge fan of Rowan Atkinson and physical comedy, it seems.

He loves Celebrity Juice too

The Whitney Houston tribute

With Whitney Houston’s music touching so many, thousands of people posted emotional reactions to the singer’s death in 2012, but Rooney’s was definitely the most memorable.



There’s so much going on here, from the inclusion of lyrics to Houston’s 'Run To You', to the random “@“ at the end of the tweet.

When he meant to message Rio

This is our one of our all time favourites. Not only did Wayne manage to get his Twitter and messaging apps mixed up, but he’s also left it up for 11 years. Major respect.

When he called Piers Morgan an egg

Rooney took down Morgan and his love in with Simon Cowell in one simple, straight to the point message.



…and then called him ‘big pants’

Some brilliant playground banter there.

Wayne loves One Direction

A little insight into his Spotify unwrapped.

The safari park trip

Tweeting about a monkey stealing your window wiper is hilarious enough as it is, never mind when you accidentally spell it ‘nonkey’.

When he picked a fight with himself

Rooney replied to someone online after taking exception to a comment - only, he tagged himself in the message, which made it look like he was having an argument with himself.

When he picked a fight with a ‘fat boy’

Another social media user got on the wrong side of Rooney, and he had a pretty clear message for him – “get to the gym”.

When he was delighted with his hair transplant

Fair play, Wayne.

When he destroyed Phil Neville

Pretty brutal stuff from Wayne.

When he made a typo, but didn’t delete the post

No regrets from Wayne Wayne Rooney

Rather than taking down the post and editing it, Wayne decided to clarify his ‘snow/now’ typo in a follow up tweet.





The training ground fart

A little insight into the training ground shenanigans of United in 2011. We can't bear to think how bad that must have smelt.

When he tweeted about a leg

Leg? Your guess is as good as ours.

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