It's one of the most anticipated films, and now there's even more hype around Artificial after the official film poster was released, with people praising its creativity.

The film is a biographical comedy drama about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, (played by Andrew Garfield) with the film set during a dramatic five-day period that saw the controversial firing and rehiring of Altman in November 2023.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, Garfield stars alongside Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Rylance.

A new film poster has been released with Garfield as Altman on a hiking trail, looking back with his hand extended out towards the viewer with trees surrounding him as the trail looks out onto a winding road with the San Francisco Bay and city landscape beyond.

NEON

Much like AI-generated images, there's something uncanny about the poster and this is confirmed when you zoom in closer, as you see a number of Easter eggs.

Some of these include a Pinocchio face in the tree, the Golden Gate bridge being underwater, the snakes in the trees, Garfield's backpack strap over his should but also not simultaneously, the plane flying upside down which many online were quick to spot...

One person wrote, ""Luca Guadagnino’s ARTIFICIAL new poster is here and love all the AI easter eggs that you can find there! - The Pinocchio face in the tree - The underwater Golden Gate Bridge - The letter on the bag-pack - The snakes on the top of the tress - The plane flying upside down And im sure there are much more to find!"

"My fav detail is probably the drone that looks like a bird at first and the sinking bridge. But I have to shoutout the ode to classic ai slop that is this random tunnel which is not needed and has no road. what phenomenal work," a second person wrote.





Despite these 'AI-style' Easter eggs, you might have noticed in the bottom right corner that it says "Artwork made by humans," with NEON posting how it was drawn by hand by Gravillis Inc. and Mike Thompson.

No AI used at all, we love to see it.

On social media, the inventive poster has been widely praised with some declaring it to be the "poster of the year."

One person wrote, "Neon x Artificial taking the extra step to hire a real artist to 'fake' ai and all its flaws for a film about a diabolical tech mogul who is deeply destroying the planet with its flawed systems. What a journey we're about to have."

"Love!" a second person said in response to the "Artwork made by humans" note.

A third person added, "This might be the most brilliant poster of the year."









"Probably the best move they could’ve done for this poster (hire a real person to do a painting that’s filled with apocalyptic ai hallucinations)," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person shared, "Scathingly mean poster for a scathingly mean movie. Luca, i love you and you did your big one."









"People complaining that it looks ai generated," someone else reacted.









Another person agreed, "Poster of the year there’s no competition."





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