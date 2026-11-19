US president Donald Trump is being slammed on social media after calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin his “friend” ahead of a warm greeting.

With Trump in Shenzhen, China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, he has already “embarrassed” the US by appearing to fall asleep during a meeting at which world leaders were gathered.

But, what appears to have angered people more is the way in which Trump is sucking up to controversial world leaders – some of whom have been accused of committing war crimes . The president met with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin for “trilateral talks”. It bears noting that Russia and China are both formally designated as US foreign adversaries.

One concerning clip appeared to show Trump laying eyes on Putin and smiling as he remarked, “He’s my friend”.

The US president then warmly greeted Putin with a handshake and pat on the shoulder.

“The most brazenly traitorous clip of a president in American history,” one person called it.

Another argued: “This is truly sickening. Trump points at a war monger and says ‘he’s my friend’.

“Tell that to the Ukrainian children murdered and kidnapped.”

One person pointed out: “MAGA spent years telling us Democrats hate America and now we’re watching the guy you voted for call Vladimir Putin his f**king friend.”

“He’s a traitor. Not sure what else can be said. Shame on all those who have enabled him,” one organisation wrote.

“An American President has never looked weaker than he does in this moment,” argued another person.





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.