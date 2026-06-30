Wimbledon 2026 is here, and while there's a heavy focus on fashion away from the courts, Naomi Osaka has returned to remind us why we should never underestimate the players either.

The 28-year-old pro made headlines after turning up to her match against Elsa Jacquemot in a floor-length Japanese ceremony-inspired dress, finished with dazzling jewellery from Japanese brand, Mikimoto.

But, this is by no means her first time going viral for her on-court style - and she's built somewhat of a reputation moonlighting as tennis's resident fashionista.

“Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world. The fact that people care about it and are excited to see what’s next is also pretty cool", she told Vogue of why it's so important for her to embrace the new culture she's introduced to the game.

Let's take a look back at some of her biggest tennis-meets-fashion moments...

Wimbledon 2026

Getty

In arguably her biggest and best display of tennis grandeur yet, Osaka made her Wimbledon 2026 debut in a custom look inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress, in a nod to her own heritage.

The all-white look (per Wimbledon rules) paired three-dimensional embroidery of cranes and cherry blossoms with a traditional kanzashi hair ornament.

“The starting point was the idea of ‘Evolving Ceremony’. The garment is constructed from vintage shiromuku (traditional Japanese bridal garments), kimono and wedding dresses – ceremonial garments originally created to mark important moments in people’s lives", Hana Yagi, the Tokyo-based designer behind the look told Vogue.

During her match against Elsa Jacquemot (won 6-1 7-5), she kept the theme going with tennis whites adorned with floral appliqués.

French Open 2026

Getty

The 28-year-old has had a pretty sensational run of entrance looks this year, and that couldn't ring truer for this Eiffel Tower-inspired set she wore during the French Open.

Her walk-on look, designed by Kevin Germanier, paired a black corset with a cascading maxi skirt - with a practical, yet over-the-top bronze, sequinned dress by Nike underneath for the game itself.

"When I first saw it, I felt like I look like the Eiffel Tower at night time when it's bright," she said following the game.

"I actually got a little worried because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot, so I was a little scared the umpire was going to kick me off the court.

"I got two back-up, normal dresses - thankfully I didn't have to wear them."

Australian Open 2026

Getty

This year's tennis season was kicked off on a high during the Australian Open when Osaka stepped out wearing an outfit inspired by one of the sea creatures most synonymous with her country: jellyfish.

Dreamt up in collaboration with London-based couturier Robert Wun, her entrance into Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena saw her switch her racket for a parasol and veil covering her wide-brimmed hat.

Underneath, a turquoise, ocean-inspired tennis getup complete with frills, inspired by a book she'd been reading with her young daughter, Shai.

“Reading to my daughter, discovering beauty in unexpected places like the underwater world, working with artists who care about meaning – those moments have all shaped the way I see this expression now", she told Vogue.

US Open 2025

Getty

This bubble skirt ensemble Osaka wore to the 2025 US Open (complete with bedazzled Labubu, no less), cemented tennis dresses as one of the most stylish pieces in sport.

Finished in bright purple and embellished with crystals, the custom Nike look was paired with equally-as-diamante-drenched headphones.

The Japanese star survived in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the fourth round.

BNP Paribas Open 2026

Getty

Marking her return to Indian Wells, Osaka left no room for questions about her leopard-print look for this year's BNP Paribas Open, finished in a neon hue that changes colour as she moves, no less.

The starting point for her moodboard? None other than Naomi Campbell's infamous 2009 Harper’s Bazaar editorial of her running with a cheetah in South Africa, posed in a matching leotard.

“Based on who I am, my leopard is more like a huntress, like I'm hunting something, there is something I want to go get,” Osaka explained.

US Open 2024

Arguably the look that secured Osaka's spot as a fashion icon alongside an incredible tennis player was this lime, coquette-inspired getup.

Every inch of her outfit, from her sneakers (which featured tiny bows on the back), to her tulle skirt and giant bow jacket accessory provided the main character charm that helped her secure a 6-3 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko.

“The inspiration that fueled the look for me — and this might be a Japanese term — is feeling like a ‘magical girl’ on the court,” she said in a Nike press statement. “There’s a moment of transformation for me when I walk onto the court, and I have a lot of fun playing, so wanting everyone who sees the outfit to connect with that feeling is a really big motivation for me.”

Why not read...

Searches for this Grammy-nominated artist-inspired festival trend are up 4000% - How to style

Reformation just dropped the ultimate World Cup collaboration for the football girls

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



