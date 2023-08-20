BBC viewers make early complaint about Spanish commentator at Women's World Cup Final

England are facing Spain in the Women's World Cup Final in Australia today but fans were left complaining about the coverage within the first few minutes of the match.

The Lionesses are looking to make history in Sydney but the BBC had to issue an early apology not long after kick-off.

Many viewers picked up on the fact that the Spanish commentators, covering the match for their own country, were audible drowning out the BBC commentators Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown-Finnis.

"Spanish commentator so loud he's also on the BBC broadcast," One viewer said.

Another added: "Somebody needs to tell the Spanish commentator to shut up. Why’s he shouting his f**king head off."

A third wrote on Twitter/X: "Can do without having to listen to that Spanish commentator shouting in the background for 90 minutes."

There was also an inevitable reference to the Simpsons and the famous scene where the show made a joke about football.

The Spanish commentary was eventually faded out of the feed and Cowen issued an apology to anyone watching.

At the time of writing, the score is currently 0-0 between England and Spain.

