Women's World Cup Final: All the best memes and reactions as Lionesses face Spain

Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting line-up for England’s first-ever World Cup final to face Spain in Sydney.

Ella Toone retained her place, while Lauren James returned after serving a two-match suspension and began on the bench.

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was named amongst the substitutes for Jorge Vilda’s Spain, who also made it to a first final in their history, while Salma Paralluelo earned the start.

The 19-year-old has scored twice in this World Cup, including the extra-time winner against the Netherlands in the quarter-final.

England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead, who missed out on a spot in the Lionesses squad due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has told the BBC she is “not surprised” they are in the World Cup final.

Mead told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been super-proud of them and what they have achieved so far. Obviously they weren’t all guns firing in the group stages, but now they have grown into the tournament, a great semi-final against Australia and hopefully they peak today.

“I’m not surprised where they are, I know the quality we have in the squad and the direction that Sarina (Wiegman) is putting us in.”

