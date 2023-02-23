Austrian WWE wrestler's video game rating changed amid Nazi symbolism concerns

A wrestler's video game rating has been changed after fans express concern about it being “Nazi symbolism”.

Ratings of wrestlers have begun to be revealed ahead of the upcoming release of the WWE 2K23 wrestling-based video game in March.

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, was initially awarded a rating of 88. But, that number quickly caused concern after it was pointed out that the number 88 is a white supremacist numerical code for Heil Hitler. It was later changed to 89.

It is not the first time the WWE has been linked with Nazism. In January last year, WWE almost changed the wrestler's name from Walter to Gunther Stark – a Nazi U-boat commander. Instead, the name was shortened to Gunther.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Twitter, wrestling fans shared their disbelief at Gunther being given an 88 rating, particularly considering the accusations WWE has previously faced.

One person tweeted: “It’s very funny that they didn’t learn to think things through with the whole ‘Gunther Stark’ fiasco and now had to change their Austrian wrestler’s rating up from 88.”

Someone else said: “Giving Gunther an 88 rating after WWE got accused of giving him a Nazi name is honestly just really funny to me.”

Another argued: “So @WWEgames is insane for rating GUNTHER 88. not only is it obscenely low for someone like him, but it's also a nazi reference.”

“Not 2k rating gunther an 88 and then having to fix it bc it’s related to n*zis lmaooooo,” said someone else.





Gunther himself has commented on the rating although he didn't address the controversy surrounding the number. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Gunther said that the "rating is a little low" but did acknowledge that the game started to be made months ago but he now feels that he is performing at a higher level.













indy100 has contacted 2K for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.