Terminally ill Newcastle fan’s dying wish comes true as team wins Carabao Cup

A Newcastle United fan recently given six months to live has described watching his team win the Carabao Cup as “the pinnacle”.

Newcastle ended a wait of 70 years for a major domestic trophy after beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday.

Steven Hunter, 61, was told in November he had just six months to live as a result of throat cancer and said seeing his team lift the trophy was an “amazing moment”.

“Seeing them lifting the trophy yesterday was just the pinnacle,” Mr Hunter told the PA news agency.

“It was just an amazing moment.”

Steven Hunter meeting Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (BBC Radio Newcastle/PA) PA Media - BBC Radio Newcastle

Mr Hunter, from Monkseaton in Whitley Bay, watched the match from home on Sunday but was invited to meet Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe at St James’ Park last December.

“He’s such a genuine man, I’ve got nothing but praise for him,” he said.

During their meeting he took the opportunity to give the Premier League side’s boss some pointers including encouraging him to play midfielder Sandro Tonali in the following game.

“Tonali went on to score so I like to think that he took that from me,” he joked.

Tonali started again in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Mr Hunter said he has been touched by supportive messages he has received – even from Newcastle’s Tyne and Wear rivals Sunderland.

“I’ve had very nice messages from Sunderland fans,” he said.

“I don’t think I’m brave or anything special. I’m just a bloke who likes football and enjoys watching it.”

Mr Hunter, a barber of more than 40 years, said he feels he is going to “way outdo” his six-month prognosis.

“I know it’s waiting for us but I stay positive. I was given six months in November. I’m going to way outdo that,” he said.

“I’m trying to get to the gym, I try to get in the sea, I keep myself positive, that’s all you can do.”

Mr Hunter, who also enjoys boxing, said the next big sporting event he is looking forward to is the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn middleweight boxing match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.