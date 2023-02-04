TikTok star Edgar Garay falls to his death 'while filming video'

TikTok star Edgar Garay has died aged 27 after falling from a cliff in Puerto Rico. He was reportedly recording a video at the time, according to a family member.

Officials found Garay in the water by the Cabo Rojo lighthouse in Puerto Rico on Monday afternoon (30 January). He was last seen alive at 5:37 pm on Sunday.



A witness at the scene later said she saw Garay stumble towards the edge of the cliff.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander Capt. José E. Díaz expressed his "heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones" before praying "they find closure and strength during this most difficult time."

He added: "We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit who was able to locate Mr. Garay's body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His brother Carlos later told news outlets his brother was filming a TikTok video at the time of his death, which was something he "loved to do."

"My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to," he told WTHR.

"Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.

"He was just visiting, so, for him to be laid and his final resting place somewhere miles upon miles away from here is just awful and devastating."

Carlos also shared a link to a GoFundMe page to raise funds to bring Garay home "so that he can be laid to rest among friends and family being able to have closer and say their goodbyes in a proper manner."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.