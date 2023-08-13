Pope the Barber: TikTok star Adonis Beck passes away aged 34

The TikTok star Adonis Beck, also known as Pope the Barber has reportedly died aged just 34.

Beck had more than 110,000 followers on TikTok and was best known for his hair styling tips and skills hence the nickname 'Pope the Barber.'

The hairstylist was also known for his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Lisa Brezinski, also known as @lkbphotography_.

Brezinski confirmed Adonis's untimely passing on Saturday. In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: "My heart is shattered…



"You were my best friend, my true love, my partner and my other half. Truly my missing puzzle piece. Life made sense with you. You changed millions of peoples lives with your bright light and love. You were unlike anyone I’ve ever met. The most amazing human.

I’ll forever cherish our time together. I miss you and I love you"

The duo had more than 7 million followers on social media and were considered to be amongst the top LGBT+ influencers on TikTok. The last video Beck shared on TikTok was on April 12th.









Fans of Beck have also posted their own tributes to him on TikTok.









One person wrote: "Rest peacefully Adonis, although I never met you, I’ll always remember your smile and kind ways. I hope your next adventure is amazing."

Another said: "Pope and Lisa were the first account I ever followed on TikTok."

A third added: "Lisa's Instagram story made me wanna cry, I feel for her."

f you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

