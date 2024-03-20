Woman felt 'judged' after ordering a meal from the kids' menu

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after feeling "judged" for ordering from the children's menu.

In the clip that's racked up 1.5 million views, Vanessa von Schwarz (@vanessaschwarzz) claims hotel staff quizzed her after ordering a children's pizza to her room.

"I’m in Japan right now, and I just ordered room service," she explained. "And the girl who brought it to my room, opens the door and she’s like, 'Where’s the kid?'"



"'You ordered off the kid’s menu?'" she recalled the staff member saying to her.

"Is it really bad if I order some chicken nuggets and, like, a pizza? Like, a kid’s pizza and french fries?" she quizzed. "Let me enjoy my kids’ meal in peace!"

In the text overlay, she wrote: "Is it illegal to order off the kids menu as an adult."

Her clip soon opened the floodgates to divisive opinions around dining etiquette.

@vanessaschwarzz I feel judged





Some were completely on board with Vanessa, with one fellow user writing: "someone ANYONE PPLEEASE tell me why theere are age restrictions on kids menus ??????? yes im paying lesser but im also getting lesser ????"

Another reiterated: "I hate when restaurants don’t let adults order off the kids menu like ik it somewhat has to do with reduced prices but I'll even pay extra for it I'm just picky."

A third wrote: "They do that in America too? A lot of places won’t let you order off the kids menu w/ no kids unless you placed the order online."

Meanwhile, others weren't so convinced...

"I dont trust adults that order from the kids menu," one quipped, while another suggested: "The main purpose of kids menu is for kids, if you can’t eat whole portion, there's an option to ask for a smaller amount."





