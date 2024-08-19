Woman horrified to learn apartment had 80,000 bees living in the walls

A tenant has sent TikTok into overdrive after discovering her apartment had 80,000 bees living in the walls that needed to be released.

In the clip that racked up 1.3 million views, Apollo Starr (@apollostarr22) explained how her landlord asked if "the bee people can come into the apartment [to] do a heat scan to see if there’s any nest in the walls."

The content creator was on a trip in Ireland at the time but was stunned to learn from her partner that they had smashed a hole in the wall and set around 80,000 bees free in the second bedroom.

The couple were forced to remove their belongings and their cat from the apartment as they were left with "a room full of dead bees."

"Some of them are still alive and some of them are trying to still get out, and you have to just have a room full of bees and your landlord hasn’t followed up or responded to any of your messages or calls about the said 'Bee room,'" she claimed.

The TikToker went on to show a horrifying photo showing swarms of loose bees fixated on the window.

"That's where you put guests when they've been naughty," one viewer joked, while another added: "Man cave is out, bee room is IN."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I love stories that are so insane that it's basically impossible to lie about and yet there's STILL evidence provided."

More viewers insisted on an update...

In a follow-up clip, the TikToker said: "To my knowledge, the person that came into our apartment was an actual beekeeper. Like, we have his card."

"My landlord replied to us after us having to reach out to her, and told us she would only be taking a couple hundred dollars off for rent and um gave us a lot of, […] I guess I should say, attitude on just like the timeline," she added.

Overall, the TikToker said she doesn't have the resources to get a lawyer, nor does she want any financial gain. She simply wishes for the issue to be sorted by the end of the week.

