'Bella Hadid body measurement' TikTok trend branded 'toxic'

A new "toxic" trend is taking over TikTok that involves people comparing their body measurements to Bella Hadid – and some users are concerned.

While social media can sometimes be a force for good, other corners of the internet have received several side eyes for their damaging messages.

A quick TikTok search into 'Bella Hadid measurements' will reveal hundreds of videos of people sharing their measurements. As we know, Hadid is a supermodel and the comparisons haven't sat easily with many users, as it perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards.

"When Bella Hadid’s measurements are 34-24-32 and mine are 31-22-33," one person wrote in a viral clip that's racked up almost half a million likes. The TikToker went on to call the measurements a "big flex in my life."



Another person wrote: "POV I have the same measurements as Bella Hadid, nothing can hurt my feelings, I don't care".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While the clips are seemingly intended to be lighthearted, many more TikTokers have hit back at its "toxic" roots – especially given TikTok is predominantly a Gen-Z app.

Creator Felix (@fmjat) raised the concern, asking viewers: "Aren’t these Bella Hadid measurements low-key a step back backward and hypocritical?"

@fmjat bare in mind these are the same gurlies saying all bodys r beautiful 🥹😏 #bellahadid #bodypositivity #models #modelcommunity #bodyimage





His clip was met with people who agreed on the matter, with one writing: "Like.. the trend is so bad for impressionable teens/ppl on this app with eating disorders."

Another user simply put it: "The fixation on bodies is tiring."

Meanwhile, a third person chimed in: "Can we all say the things we like ab our bodies and accept the fact that we’re all gonna see things we don’t relate to without freaking out."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.