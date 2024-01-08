A woman has gone to the internet to ask for assistance after her male best friend declared his love for her on a 28-hour road trip.

Confessing your love for someone is difficult enough at the best of times, but when one woman was told by her male best friend that he loved her during a long road trip, the awkwardness of the scenario was made 10 times worse thanks to the enclosed space and close proximity.

TikToker Rachel Foster revealed all in a now-viral TikTok captioned, “Send help”. The video has been viewed over 3 million times and the TikToker explained what had gone down.

In a text overlay, she wrote: “POV: Your best friend just confessed his love to you and you still have 28 more hours left of the drive.”

She seemed shocked by the news as she filmed herself with an awkward look on her face while covering her mouth. Foster then panned the camera across to her friend in the driver’s seat who had his eyes firmly on the road.

In the comments, TikTokers were keen to know if she felt the same way and expressed their sadness for the friend who opened up and appeared to be getting rejected.

“Well... do you feel the same way?!” one popular comment read.

Someone else argued” “If I mustered up the courage to confess my love to someone and they met me with silent rejection and RECORDING ME I’d never leave the house.”

Another commented: “‘Why did I just do that’ running around in his head.”

One person said: “Nooo I would be so uncomfortable if they did that when we will be trapped in a car for hours I would just want to call off the trip.”

Since the first clip went viral Foster has posted several updates of her journey with her friend showing them still getting along and having a fun time together suggesting that they either ironed things out or that it was an elaborate joke.

