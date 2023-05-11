A Black Lives Matter T-shirt has caused a stir across TikTok – for obvious reasons.

In a viral clip that's racked up almost two million views, TikToker Ashton (@ashray) shared an image of the bizarre top, which read: "Black Lives Matter." It was complete with a graphic of a coffee mug, reading: "But first, coffee" which implies coffee is more important than black lives.

Ashton's reaction said it all: "What if I hit you with my f***ing car?"

The clip was soon flooded with hundreds of gobsmacked users asking who in the right mind thought it was appropriate.

"You just KNOW it was some Karen with a live laugh love aesthetic that pitched this," one person said, while another added: "Like what do you mean 'but firsttttttt'?"

A third commented: "WHO THOUGHT THAT WAS OKAY????"

It comes after Walmart were forced to pull one of their T-shirts due to an unfortunate spelling blunder.

The garment features a pro-recycling slogan with the letter RE in upper-case, followed by four words: Cycle, Use, New, and Think.

On closer inspection, the first letter of each of those words spells out a four-letter profanity.

Twitter users were left in hysterics with one person tweeting: "Did they trash the shirts or recycle them?"

Another was convinced the Walmart clothes designer knew exactly what they were doing, despite a spokesperson saying: "This was not intentional, and the t-shirt has been removed."

People who managed to get their hands on the T-shirt before it was officially removed by the supermarket have since been selling them on due to high demand.

