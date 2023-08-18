TikTok star Caleb Coffee hospitalised after falling onto a lava rock

The family of TikTok star Caleb Coffee has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for medical bills after he was hospitalised after falling off a cliff.

The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries after falling onto lava rocks in Hawaii.

Coffee moved to the island recently and was on a hike when the fall happened on Wednesday (August 16).

His family updated his 11 million TikTok followers on the injuries, which includes a spinal fracture and a number of broken bones, by posting a message on the page and a picture of Coffee recovering in a hospital bed.

They are hoping to raise the $100,000 to cover the costs, as Coffee does not have medical insurance.

@calebcoffee I pledge allegiance…

Writing on the GoFundMe page, they said: “The medics and everyone is telling us he’s lucky to be alive and is one of the strongest out there.

“He slipped and fell off a 60-80ft cliff onto lava rock and Caleb got airlifted to the emergency room.”

The message continues: “The family doesn’t yet know the full extent of Caleb‘s injuries as they were told the injuries will likely pop up over the next few weeks. For now, they know he has a spinal fracture, broke femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body. He also hasn’t been able to hold down food.”

At the time of writing, more than 600 people have donated to the fund and more than $16,000 has been raised.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.