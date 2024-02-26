Despite 2024 expecting 35.7 million cruise passengers this year, there are still many little-known secrets on board – including cruise jail. One woman turned to TikTok to share her unique story that almost landed herself there while travelling with her 67-year-old mother Cindy.

It all started when Theresa (@littledrownedrat) and her mother were having a "grand time" at the piano bar. However, things took a turn on third night when a "rude" woman sat next to them, consistently being "rude" and yelling across the bar.

During one of the pianist's performances, she heckled "boo, boring!" before pretending to fall asleep.

The performer was halfway through their final song, which the TikToker called "so moving" – but the stranger continued to talk.

He reached the iconic key change in Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You,' with a silent crowd.

The crowd try to hype him up, and Theresa passive-aggressively cheered "woo, everyone's listening," in hopes the woman got the hint.

@littledrownedrat Almost turned me into a pirate. #storytime #carnivalcruise #cruiselife





Once the show was over, the TikToker headed to the bathroom. To her surprise, the woman followed her in.

"This b*tch is being so rude. She told me to shut the f*ck up," the woman said, to which Theresa's mother said to ignore her as she was just being "rude."

The woman overheard the mother's comments and hits back: "Oh, I think you’re the rude one, b*tch."

Theresa wasn't going to allow her to speak to her mother like that.

"That’s so crazy because I think everyone in this bar knows that you are being disrespectful to me," the content creator said, pointing, "to that girl, to that guy, that performer, and most importantly, to my mom. So, say it again."

The woman fell quiet...

"You can talk sh*t to me when I get back [from the bathroom] but you’re not going to look at my mother, you’re not going to speak to my mother. Is that understood?"

Luckily, Theresa didn't end up in cruise jail as she had left by the time she returned.

The clip went on to rack up over 20 million views and thousands more comments.

"Girl, you need to do a Ted talk or a podcast. Seriously though. The whole thing kept me at the edge of my seat," one responded, while another viewer added: "I’m not even mad at you for slightly misleading me in the set up because every word of that story was incredibly captivating."

