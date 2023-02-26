Dad takes security at his son’s 10th birthay party very seriously in hilarious TikTok

We all know kids like to feel like “grownups”, and one boy and his friends were certainly treated as such when they came to celebrate his 10th birthday.

The boy’s dad made sure there was a real sense of occasion by playing the role of po-faced bouncer at the entrance to his son’s party.

In a clip recorded by his wife, the committed father can be seen patting down the young guests, checking their names on a list and issuing them with lanyards before granting them access to the event.

She shared the video on TikTok, captioning it: “Top flight security for a 10-year-old birthday party lol” and adding: “When my husband takes s**t too far.”

The kids attending the do seem to take the whole affair very seriously too, with one child appearing crestfallen when he’s denied entry.

However, the dad then has a word with someone inside – presumably the birthday boy – and the green light is given to his pal.

Of course, it’s all fun and games, and at one point the dad looks up and catches the eye of his wife then beams warmly.

The clip racked up more than 850,000 views and 169,00 likes in five days as fellow TikTokers shared their delight at the cheeky act.

“I loved every single thing about this!! The notebook, the badges, the pat down…all he needed was a ‘security’ t-shirt!!” one commented

“[He’s] preparing them for VIP sections at the club,” said another.

“Bro having more fun than the kids with this one,” wrote a third.

“This is the type of extra I aspire to be,” said a fourth.

And a fifth said the man had earned himself the title of “dad of the year”.

