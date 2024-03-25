Did xQc really kiss his sister?

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix xQc, real name Félix Lengyel, has been accused of kissing his sister during a viral stream. This is not the case.

Social media users falsely claimed that the streamer appeared with his sibling in a video and shared a passionate kiss - but the video was actually from November 2022, when he was dating content creator Nyyxxii.

The footage was shared online by one social media who wrote that "French-Canadian streamer XQC brought his sister on stream and ended up kissing her passionately (eyes closed)."

However, this is not true.

The tweet was hit with a community note, which read: "NYYXXII is not XQc’s sister. She styled her appearance like him whilst they dated. They previously dated in 2022."

In fact, the moment captured in the footage was filmed back on November 2, 2022. The pair appeared together and kissed shortly after breaking up with his former parnter Sam "Adeptthebest".

xQc

HasanAbi was one of the prominent streamers to talk about the viral rumour, saying that he was 'losing his mind' that people actually believed it.

Speaking on Sunday (March 24), he said during his stream: "Okay, obviously this is not xQc's sister. Very funny that [the Twitter/X user who posted the rumour] posted this. It's got 6,000 likes."

"Why am I bringing this up? Because my f***ing normie friends... are text messaging me in my group chat... going, 'What the f*** is wrong with xQc? Don't you know this guy? Why is he making out with his sister?'"

