Couple hit back at trolls who say she's 'too hot' for him

A TikTok couple has hit back at cruel trolls who have criticised the husband's appearance, claiming "he isn't cute" enough for his wife.

In a viral clip shared with their half a million followers, Scott and Divine (@divinerapsing) tackled one troll comment with the perfect response.

One of their followers harshly wrote: "Wow. He isn't cute at all. Come on. Be real with us."

In response, Divine told her husband, "Babe, they said you’re not cute," to which he responded: Guess it doesn’t really matter — she thinks I’m cute."

Divine added: "Yeah, what are you talking about, guys? My husband is very, very handsome."

She went on to plant a kiss on a cheek, saying: "Handsome, and handsome, and handsome of all the people I know in the world. I know."





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in on the action, showing their support for the popular couple.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, my eyes see a funny, gentle, loving guy, this makes him in my eyes very attractive," one wrote.

Another commented: "He is a handsome man. With a great sense of humor and confidence. That's what women want."

While a third quipped: "Why do people have to hate on others happiness. You guys are awesome and your love can be felt on here."

This isn't the first time the pair have clapped back at haters.

In a separate video, one person questioned whether they were, in fact, a "genuine couple" and wanted to know "what is going on?"

The married couple once again confirmed they are a couple – despite the social media speculation.

"We definitely are," Divine said, before gesturing towards a pile of cardboard boxes: "See, we're moving in together."

