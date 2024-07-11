Elon Musk's Cybertruck mistaken for a dumpster in hilarious TikTok

A man hilariously mistook Elon Musk's Cybertruck for a tip when trying to find a bin to throw his cup out.

Joseph Luca (@josephlucascolari) shared the brief clip to TikTok where he has racked up a staggering 4.1 million views.

"Oh this is great I was looking for a dumpster to throw my trash in," he said, before showing the Tesla truck and realising: "Oh."

"Not me actually thinking it was a dumpster at first," one viewer responded, while another added: "Common mistake. That's actually a hotel ice dispenser."

"I finally saw one in the wild the other day and they’re just ridiculous," a third chimed in.

One TikToker joked: "Why does this look like the cheap counter in The Sims 4?"

@josephlucascolari Ooooops sorry Elon





Earlier this year, Cybertruck owners were issued a warning following a major recall from an unrelated issue with its accelerator pedal.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Tesla to recall nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks manufactured between 13 November 2023, and 4 April 2024.

"When high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal," the NHTSA wrote in its recall report.

Katy Perry, who showcased her Cybertruck on X/Twitter, was met with warnings from fans at the time.

"Girl it's recalled send it back," one wrote, while another added: "It’s not too late to delete this."

A third humoured: "Imagine getting one delivered the day of the recall…"

