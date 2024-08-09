MrBeast's ex-girlfriend has turned to social media with a string of cryptic posts aimed at an ex-boyfriend.

Despite Maddy Spidell not explicitly identifying the ex in question, she described one of her previous relationships as a "cautionary tale" and urged YouTube to "reevaluate who you're putting on the trending page."

Spidell dated MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, in 2019 before parting ways in 2022. In 2020, the YouTuber shared a viral YouTube clip surprising Spidell with a house full of 100,000 roses.

In a post to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (8 August), Spidell wrote: "I do not aim to take anyone down, just simply and explicitly tell you that there are scary people out there, people who will hurt you, use you, spit you out and then tell you it’s your fault,

"It’s all of our jobs to protect our friends, our moms, our wives, our sisters, our daughters, OURSELVES from people like that."

Hours later, Spidell took to X/Twitter, writing: "Three years away from that weirdo, my skin is clear, my relationships and friendships are flourishing, I’m frolicking in a field."

"'She’s so vague,' 'She said nothing.' From the looks of it, I don’t need to. Not putting myself through that sh*t again, but thanks!"

It comes after MrBeast ordered a full assessment of workers at his YouTube business and "allegations of inappropriate behaviour by people in the company" following accusations his long-term friend Ava Kris Tyson was grooming a minor.

MrBeast broke his silence about the allegations, saying he was "disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."

In a confidential memo obtained by The Associated Press, he reportedly wrote to staff: "As your leader, I take responsibility, and I am committed to continue to improve and evolve my leadership style. I recognize that I also need to create a culture that makes all our employees feel safe and allows them to do their best work."

