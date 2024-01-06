Roxie Nafousi on how to manifest your dream 2024

Manifestation is the moment. And while it may feel like a new-age self-development buzzword, it actually has deeper roots in history than some may think.

Many cultures and faiths have followed the practice for years, before the New Thought movement came along in the 19th century which created further awareness. Later, the birth of social media and technological advancements provided a space for people to speak openly about their experiences.



Want that dream job? Manifest it. The house, the car? Yep, that too. Travel across the world? Of course.

That said, manifestation is often shrouded in misconceptions – especially with the fabricated idea that all you have to do is think about your goals.

Instead, it's a lifestyle change that implements positive shifts and teaches self-love, motivation and purpose. Manifestation primes the mind to believe that your goals are achievable and that you're worthy of getting everything you want and deserve.

Now, every avid Instagrammer is bound to have swiped across a certain aesthetically pleasing orange book taking over feeds, far and wide.

Fittingly called Manifest, I sat down with bestselling author and self-development coach Roxie Nafousi for a raw conversation on how we can all unleash our full potential and live our best 2024 lives.

Roxie has helped people across the world – but it was her own struggles that pushed her to start her journey.

"In my twenties, I was extremely lost," Roxie confesses. "I had never really known happiness, to be honest, and had suffered from depression for most of my life, although I didn’t know it at the time."

At the age of 18, Roxie recalls hitting rock bottom and quickly falling into a cocaine and alcohol addiction for 10 years which understandably affected her mentally.

"I had no career, no self of purpose and no self-worth or confidence," she candidly shares.

It was in May 2018 that a friend of hers recommended a podcast about manifesting. "Something clicked when I listened to it, and for the first time ever, I felt like I had the power to change my life. It took me out of victim mentality. I immersed myself in learning about manifestation, and self-development as a whole from that point on."

Two weeks after learning about the practice, she received a message on a dating app. A year later to that exact date, their baby boy Wolfe was born.

"Manifestation has continued to empower me ever since," she adds.

Roxie Nafousi/Alex Hutchinson

Roxie describes manifesting as "using the power of your mind to change and create the reality you experience".

Shutting down the common misconception that it's a simple one-step solution, she tells Indy100: "It's so much more than just visualising what you want and waiting for it to happen."

Inevitably, it takes action.

"To me, manifesting is about understanding what you want, believing in yourself, identifying and healing your limiting beliefs, taking action, stepping outside your comfort zone, creating an abundant mindset, practising gratitude and more," Roxie explains. "I absolutely believe everyone will benefit from this practice when they understand how to really do it."

Thanks to the Queen of manifesting herself, here's how you too can get the best out of the next 12 months and beyond:





Reflect on 2023



"I think it’s important to reflect on our past as well as look ahead to our future. Think about what challenges you overcame and what you achieved - both of which will help to boost your confidence. Also, think about what you want to change/let go of as you head into the new year."





Make a Vision Board

"Create a clear and concise list of your goals and intentions for the year. Be specific and go big on your dreams!"





Commit to habits or practices

"Think of a few things that you can do daily that will help you feel better physically/mentally/emotionally. This could be exercise, meditation, taking daily walks or eating more nourishing food."





Practice Gratitude

"I don’t think there is anything better we can do for our mindset than practising gratitude. A daily practice will help you focus on the good, cultivate an abundant mindset and feel more enriched in your life."





Say yes to new experiences

"Experiencing new things, and creating change in our lives, is key for our mental health. We need novelty in our lives!"





Roxie Nafousi/Alex Hutchinson





Alongside Manifest, and Manifest for Kids, Roxie also hosts live webinars online and in London, with a few spaces left for her upcoming workshop at Alexandra Palace.



"It is such a magical evening and I promise to leave you inspired, entertained and ready to make lasting change in your life," she says.

For more information, head over to Roxie's website.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.