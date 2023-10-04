Influencer shows what it’s like to experience severe turbulence in first class

A social media influencer has revealed what it is like to experience turbulence on a first-class flight and we are pretty jealous.

Cameron Biafore, who has 43,300 followers on TikTok, posted a video to the platform showing her "living her best life" while travelling with Emirates.

And even though things started getting pretty bumpy on board, she clearly wasn't shaken.

In a text overlay to the clip, she wrote: “POV: You are flying first class on Emirates for the first time and the whole flight experiences crazy turbulence but you are living your best life [...] drinking free flow Dom Perignon."

@catching.cameron Living my best life #emirates #emiratescabincrew #emiratesairlines #dubai #uae #luxurylife #domperignon

In a follow-up video, she showed herself dancing alone in her seat while continuing to sip bubbles, and in another she showed off the swanky food she was enjoying – namely caviar and crackers.

Commenting on the video people shared their envy of the experience.

One said: "Me in first class turbulence: Chiller than a cucumber. Me in economy turbulence: texting everyone I love my final goodbyes".

Another said: "If I’m gonna die it better be in first class."

And a third wrote: "The only way to do it."

Oh, how the other half live...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.