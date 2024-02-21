These Gen Alpha trends will make you feel ancient

A mom on TikTok has shared all the latest Gen Alpha trends her daughter is into, and if millennials felt old when confronted with the habits of Gen Z, this will make them feel positively ancient.

TikToker Faith, 35, has been sharing videos while picking up her daughter from school is Los Angeles, sharing what is "in" and "out" according to her and her friend.

Gen Alphas are anywhere up to 13 years old, and Gen Z are already anticipating being out of step with them by predicting the ways in which they’ll be mocked by Gen Alpha.

According to Faith, one thing they’ll definitely be taking the mickey out of is skinny jeans.

Speaking in one video, Faith says: "Do not even think about wearing pants that even hint at being tight. Don't even try it. A straight-leg jean is like, barely making the mark. If you do anything, that's the takeaway."

According to another clip, another common item which is very uncool in the eyes of Gen Alphas is PopSockets for your phone.

"If you have a PopSocket on your phone, you might as well take it off and burn it, because PopSockets are the skinny jeans of phone accessories" Faith said in another video.

Faith also said that Gen Alphas are perfectly happy responding to messages with just the letter “K”, and don’t consider it rude like older generations are likely to do.

Strangely, one of the most in vogue items is the Starface pimple patch, which are designed to act as protective layers on the skin.

Faith said: "Starface pimple patches are social currency. They are also a replacement for, like, money, I've been told. So, you can trade them for other things, but they're absolutely an accessory, not just a necessity, but they're both."

