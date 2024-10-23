JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg trolls JD Vance in series of viral TikToks

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg has been described as the internet's latest "it boy" of US politics and one of the ways he's using his platform is to troll and call out Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance.

The 31-year-old who was announced as Vogue's political correspondent back in July, and gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August, has over 446,000 followers on TikTok.

His videos range from doing various accents and impressions when discussing Trump and Harris to reciting Lord Byron on a Rip Stick or taking an indoor ice bath - you just never know what he is going to post next, but it's all in the aid of “memeing for democracy".

One of the ways he's doing just that is by posting videos addressed to JD Vance. He's trolling the Republican on a number of his views such as whether Trump lost the 2020 election, reproductive rights, and his previous comments where he said parents should have more power at the polls.

“What do I do when I get scared of you JD?” Schlossberg asked in a recent video with nearly 800,000 views. “Should I just fall more in love with you?”

“I’m at the steps of the Capitol JD, but you don’t think Trump lost the 2020 election.”





@jack.schlossberg HEY JD IM LOOKING for a role model… someone BIG AND TOUGH but also strong … help me ?





"There is no chance these don't enrage JD Vance, and that is such a beautiful thing!!" one viewer wrote.

Another added: "Jack, these upset him so much, never stop," while someone else said: "I know his assistants & interns cackle when you post."

In another post from September, Schlossberg jested that he named a blow-up unicorn after JD "his dad" and said: "JD I'm at the reproductive rights freedom bus and everyone here they like reproductive freedoms JD, but you don't - why are you trying to take away our rights JD?"

This video garnered 1.9m views and viewers in the comments section urged Schlossberg to continue the JD series.

One person said: "Never skip a 'Hey JD' video".



"I only use the internet so I can witness the JD series," another person posted.





@jack.schlossberg HEY JD ITS ME… miss you and ASKING WHY you arent with me !!#reproductivefreedom #JDitsme #womensrightsareeveryonesrights

And there's more where this came from as Schlossberg back in July asked JD if it's okay for him to vote despite not having a family, referring to JD Vance's 2021 comments about allocating more votes to people with children.





@jack.schlossberg JD… will u b my dad ?





In this one, Schlossberg just really misses JD, there's nothing more to say on this...





@jack.schlossberg Hey jd ? Jd ? Its me…





And in this clip, Schlossberg can't stop calling JD and admits he's making him nervous...





@jack.schlossberg Jd !! Stop

With just 13 days to go until US election day, perhaps there will be more "Hey JD" vids from Schlossberg in the run-up to November 5.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.