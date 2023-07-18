Woman thanks Kim Kardashian for 'saving her life' after shooting

A woman has said thank you to influencer Kim Kardashian and credited her for “saving” her life after being shot four times.

The woman, who goes by the name Angelina, explained the incredible story about how she got shot in a viral TikTok with the caption: “No but fr (for real), thanks Kim.”

Key to her survival was the fact she was wearing a Skims bodysuit, sold by Kardashian’s company, that prevented her from bleeding out.

Angelina explained: “Kim Kardashian saved my life. This New Year’s I got shot four times. The night that I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day, it’s like body armour for women.

“Call it fate, or Jesus. But, I’mma call it Kim. I’mma call it Kim for sure.”

According to Page Six, the TikToker was shot four times in Kansas City, Missouri on 1 January 2023 as she waited for her Lyft to pick her up.

Kardashian recently shared her TikTok on her Instagram story along with the word “Wow” and the praying hands emoji.

Many people commenting on TikTok said they saw the post on Kardashian’s story and came to give Angelica their well-wishes.

One person wrote: “Okay first… I’m so sorry you went through that. But also… slay @SKIMS.”

Another commented: “Here after seeing this on Kim’s IG Story!”

“Your sense of humour about it is so amazing, I’m glad you’re safe! @Kim Kardashian, help a girl out,” another replied.

